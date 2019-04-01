Month-long exhibition in Dublin looks at 'Vienna housing model'

The pioneering Vienna model of housing is the subject of a month-long exhibition which opened today in Dublin. The public exhibition is a joint partnership between the Dublin City Council, the Housing Agency and the City of Vienna and will feature a number of seminars and events.

Exhibiting in CHQ in Dublin’s Docklands, The Rediscovery Centre, Ballymun, and Richmond Barracks in Inchicore, the Vienna Model of Housing is internationally regarded for its continued achievement of sustainable, high-quality and affordable residential development.

Accompanying seminars will support discussion of integral elements of the Vienna Model such as managing population density, public housing as a sustainable solution and cost-rental.

“Our plans for future housing investment must adopt a holistic view capable of fostering a socially integrated society living in sustainable and affordable housing. The Vienna Model of Housing is the living proof that demonstrates how providing high quality, affordable housing is the basis for an inclusive, thriving, healthy society,” said Brendan Kenny, deputy chief executive of Dublin City Council.

John O’Connor, CEO of the Housing Agency said he believes the exhibition and associated events will provide a timely opportunity to consider in detail a successful housing model that has contributed to making Vienna such an attractive and well-loved city for both its citizens and for visitors: “As we face the considerable challenge of providing affordable housing, for many of our own citizens, there is much to learn from our European counterparts and from Vienna, in particular."

Discussing the success of the Vienna Model of Housing, executive city councillor for women’s issues and housing, city of Vienna, Kathrin Gaál, said: “Providing affordable housing in Vienna has been a political priority since 1919. Compared to other cities, rents and land prices in Vienna have not solely been determined by the market. Vienna's allocation guidelines ensure that higher income earners and the middle-class can access the public housing sector.”

She said that is what makes the people of Vienna so proud of the housing policy is that one cannot tell how much someone earns simply by looking at their address.

The Vienna Model of Housing Exhibition is open to the public and will be hosted in the three Dublin city venues until April 25.

Free seminars and free children’s workshops will take place across all venues. Register for seminars and workshops online at HousingModelDublin.ie