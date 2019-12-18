News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Montessori owner shocked as insurance premium trebles in one year

Montessori owner shocked as insurance premium trebles in one year
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 03:25 PM

A Montessori owner was left shocked when her insurance provider almost trebled her quote from one year to the next.

Carole Barrett, of Our World Montessori in Blackrock, Dublin, contacted the Irish Examiner after being hit with a premium quote of €1,540. Her previous quote, with the same insurer, had been €530.

Childcare facilities all over the country are reporting they have been hit with soaring insurance costs, potentially threatening the future of their businesses and the standard of service they can provide. Ms Barrett was contacted by Arachas Corporate Brokers Limited, operating on behalf of Allianz, to renew her quote.

For the previous 12 months, she had paid €530. To renew, she was offered a premium of €1,540, and a €60 fee, bringing to a total of €1,600, more than three times what she had paid for the previous year.

The quote did not include buildings insurance.

Having contacted the company since, she received a second quote for €1,145, still more than double what she had spent the previous year.

"To say I was shocked would be an understatement," Ms Barrett said. "I have never had a claim."

Ms Barrett said that any additional money she has to put into insurance will eat into the budget for "maintaining a quality educational preschool" including resources and learning materials.

Her Montessori runs from 9.30am to 1pm daily, Monday to Friday. It opens 38 weeks per year and caters for 15 children.

Ms Barrett said she has contacted several politicians about the issue, which is gaining more traction in recent days.

She said the reality is that services will suffer and many will simply shut their doors.

"If the government is serious about improving the childcare sector, access to same, quality and all other intentions they have around it, it is quite possible these insurance costs will no doubt affect and/or scupper their plans," she said.

Details announced for Cork local authority centenary commemorative meeting in January

Donohoe cannot guarantee that crèches struggling to get insurance will reopen in New Year

Varadkar rules out state covering insurance costs for crèches in crisis

Early Childhood Ireland claims members can get 30% discount on crèche insurance with Allianz

Minister describes reports of childcare insurance premiums trebling next year as 'very worrying'


