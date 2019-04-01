Ministers criticising drink-driving laws 'putting people's lives at risk'

A member of the Irish Road Victims Association says criticising gardaí for being 'over the top' enforcing drink drive laws puts lives at risk.

It comes after Minister Finian McGrath withdrew comments he made in an interview, where he accused gardaí of political policing.

He had called on Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to take action to "de-politicise" the force.

Leo Leigho's daughter Marissa was killed in a hit and run incident. He says the comments send out mixed messages.

"To criticise the gardaí for enforcing a law that's there to protect people's lives, to protect their children, to protect the lives of the innocent is just absolutely ridiculous.

For ministers to say such things is putting people's lives at risk because it sounds like they're condoning people drinking and driving, that the law is unfair.

"That's sending out mixed messages to people."