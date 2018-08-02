Minister’s €1,000 ‘granny grant’ idea derided as a hunt for the grey vote

A €1,000 ‘granny grant’ could apply to aunts, uncles, and other relatives as part of an Independent Alliance budget proposal which has been deemed a hunt for the grey vote.

Transport Minister Shane Ross was forced to defend his idea yesterday as campaigners and politicians — including a Fine Gael Gael minister — called the proposal a “crazy idea” without detail.

Dubbed the granny grant, the payment of €1,000 could be claimed by grandparents who self-certify that they provide a minimum of ten hours per week of childcare.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe shot down the kite-flying budget notion, telling Newstalk there were “really big questions” over the grant for grandparents helping with childcare.

Mr Ross told RTE that grandparents caring for children need to be recognised by the State and are forking out for meals, heating, and petrol, among other expenses.

The grant would not be policed but would not be unique if self-assessed, he added.

“I don’t see it being abused,” he said, conceding a vouched-for system may be needed otherwise.

The proposed grant, he claimed, would not compete with childcare subsidies.

To see this as some sort of rival for the childcare subvention would be a misunderstanding, it would initially certainly be a reimbursement but it would be a recognition as well for the great service they’re doing.

“This is a very serious proposal. Maybe hundreds of thousands of grandparents in the State are doing a job which, maybe, the State should be doing itself. They’re making great sacrifices.”

Mr Ross conceded that, if the grant was introduced, it may have to be extended to other relatives, including uncles and aunts and others caring for children.

Grandparents had allowed their adult children work by taking on childcaring roles, saving on creche fees, said Mr Ross.

“Some of them are absolutely exhausted because they are doing this work on a full-time basis. Some feel that they are being taken for granted,” he said.

Fianna Fáil statement: "The Independent Alliance need to get real about the scale of Ireland's childcare crisis & examine tangible proposals to help families rather than emphasising the need to turn to grandparents."

Asked if the grant could apply to up to four grandparents if they were all involving in childminding, Mr Ross said: “I don’t see any reason why not. I see no reason why it wouldn’t apply to them all.”

Mr Ross said the grant cost could be €70m. This would likely mean only 70,000 people could apply.

Other estimates suggested the bill for the grant would amount to hundreds of millions of euro a year.

The Stay-At-Home Parents Association said parents themselves should be entitled to the fund.

“What families really want is flexibility and therefore to receive the subsidy directly themselves,” it said.

Fine Gael also criticised the idea. Seanad spokeswoman on children Catherine Noone tweeted: “It is a crazy idea.”

It is a crazy idea. — Sen Catherine Noone (@senatornoone) August 1, 2018

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock said it lacked detail.

Opposition figures said the alliance’s idea was blatantly targeting a certain group in society.

“Rather than suggesting populist and tokenistic ideas that appeal to a small cohort, Minister Ross could have suggested professional wages for the childcare and early years sector,” said Deirdre Kingston, a Labour Party councillor for Dún Laoghaire.

Callers to RTÉ’s Liveline programme called the move a “hunt for the grey vote”.

The Green Party called on the Government to pay childcare subsidies directly to parents who stay at home to care for children.

The Department of Finance said budget proposals are assessed on cost, fairness, and equality.

Estimating the value could be difficult with no figures compiled by the CSO on grandparents.