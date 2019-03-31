NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Minister hits out at Garda enforcement of drink driving laws

Sunday, March 31, 2019 - 10:25 AM

A government Minister claims Garda enforcement of new drink driving laws is over the top.

Independent TD Finian Mc Grath has called on the Garda Commissioner to intervene.

The Disabilities Minister Finian Mc Grath admits the government had to bite the bullet and introduce the new laws on drink-driving and unaccompanied learner drivers.

However, in an interview with the Sunday Independent, he has hit out at the manner in which the laws are enforced by Gardai.

Minister Mc Grath said they are over the top and claimed there is a political agenda in the way they are handled.

The Minister is calling on the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to de-politicise anything like that in the force, as part of the reforms currently underway of policing in Ireland.

Finian Mc Grath also claims Fine Gael Ministers were using the Transport Minister Shane Ross as a fall guy by people living in rural Ireland

