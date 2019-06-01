Minister disappointed as newly-elected FG councillor leaves party just weeks after joining them

A prominent Donegal county councillor has resigned from the Fine Gael party just days after winning them a seat on the local council.

Frank McBrearty officially resigned from the party this morning.

The Raphoe politician officially offered his resignation to the party this morning and it was accepted.

Minister Joe McHugh confirmed the 50-year-old, who won a seat in the Lifford-Stranorlar electoral area just last weekend, has resigned.

He told Donegal Daily: "I am disappointed that Frank has resigned. He's a hard-working councillor and I wish him well in his role as a councillor in the time ahead."

McBrearty, who had been an Independent councillor, joined the party just weeks before the election in a move that annoyed some other members.

We first reported that McBrearty was considering his position last Thursday.

At the time, Councillor McBrearty claimed he was being hounded out of the party by fellow elected Fine Gael members.

He claimed his family had been the victim of "atrocious allegations" from some Fine Gael councillors and that his mental health was being affected.

It is expected that Cllr McBreaty will make a statement on the matter later in the day.