News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Migrants found on ship to Rosslare have left direct provision centre in Dublin

Migrants found on ship to Rosslare have left direct provision centre in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 08:34 AM

A number of the migrants found on a ship to Rosslare last Thursday are reported to have left a Dublin direct provision centre.

Newspaper reports suggest 11 of the men left the centre hours after their arrival.

They were part of a group of 16 Kurdish males who were discovered in a container on a Stena Line ship from Cherbourg to Rosslare.

They spent up to 12 hours in the trailer of an articulated tractor unit before being discovered at Rosslare port on Thursday

They subsequently sought 'international protection' under which the State offers people accommodation but does not detain them.

READ MORE

Thousands rally and call to save respite centre in Co Roscommon

More on this topic

Teenage migrant among 39 dead in trailer went missing from Dutch asylum centreTeenage migrant among 39 dead in trailer went missing from Dutch asylum centre

Justice Minister: 'Security should be tightened at Ireland's ports to combat human trafficking'Justice Minister: 'Security should be tightened at Ireland's ports to combat human trafficking'

UK police arrest Northern Ireland man in connection with Essex lorry deathsUK police arrest Northern Ireland man in connection with Essex lorry deaths

Kurdish men found in truck on Rosslare ferry claiming asylum in IrelandKurdish men found in truck on Rosslare ferry claiming asylum in Ireland


MigrantsDirect ProvisionTOPIC: Human trafficking

More in this Section

Verona Murphy controversy hits Fine Gael in the pollsVerona Murphy controversy hits Fine Gael in the polls

No Lotto winner, but one ticket scoops almost €150kNo Lotto winner, but one ticket scoops almost €150k

Govt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islandsGovt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islands

Thousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in RoscommonThousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in Roscommon


Lifestyle

When Darina cooks for her family, she focuses on simple recipes made with minimal effortThe recipes Darina Allen cooks for her family

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »