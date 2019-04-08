Michelin Star winning chefs to raise money for Cork homeless charities

There’ll be no fear of too many cooks spoiling the broth when four Michelin star winning chefs join forces later this month to raise money for two Cork homeless charities.

Corkman Ross Lewis of Chapter One has invited three Cork-based Michelin star chefs to collaborate on a special night of dining in aid of Penny Dinners and the Cork Simon Community.

The one-of-a-kind four-course dinner will be created by Ross Lewis, along with Rob Krawczyk (Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob), Ahmet Dede (Mews, Baltimore) and Takashi Miyazaki (Ichigoe Ichie, Cork City).

The April 29 event will be hosted in North Main Street’s Raven Bar, with proceeds from the €225 tickets going to the two charities.

Speaking at the event launch, Takashi Miyazaki said each chef will be responsible for a different course, and that for them it will be a fun way to aid a good cause.

“It'll be very interesting, four chefs from different sides,” he said.

“I do Japanese food but all with local ingredients and local suppliers with the Japanese technique, so it will have unique texture, and flavour,” he said.

Caitriona Twomey, from Cork Penny Dinners said the initiative was a welcome fundraiser, particularly as her own charity is based around food.

It's going to help the people that really need it and for this we're truly grateful because we're very proud of our chefs and the Michelin stars. We know they work hard towards that and we work hard at Penny Dinners,” she said.

Ms Twomey said the chef’s influence may also rub off on their own cooks.

“Our standards are going up immediately,” she laughed. “Hopefully next year we'll have a few Michelin stars in Penny Dinners. Our chefs will aspire to that, don't worry.”

Head of Fundraising at Cork Simon Rachel Stevenson also expressed its gratitude for the gesture.

“It's fantastic and, of course, while we're really grateful for the support for Cork Simon community, not alone that but it raises awareness of the homelessness issue in the city, so it's fantastic to have the support of these local businesses,” she said.

Pat O’Hara of The Raven said it will be special to have Michelin star chefs serving in their bar.

We do concentrate on food in the bar but to have chefs of the caliber of Takashi, Rob, Ahmet and Ross is absolutely fantastic - fantastic for us and fantastic for Cork as well.

“Homelessness, as everyone is aware, is a huge problem in the city as it is elsewhere in the country and it's doing our little bit to raise money first but also to raise awareness and hopefully it will go beyond the money we raise on the night,” he said.

To register interest in attending the dinner, email info@theravenbar.com with a name and the number of tickets required.