Micheál Martin doesn't rule out SF talks: 'The country comes first'

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin arriving at the count centre in Cork. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
By Joel Slattery
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 04:47 PM

Micheál Martin has said that “significant incompatibilities” still exist between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin but stopped short of ruling out working with the party in the next government.

Mr Martin, speaking at the Cork South Central count center there is "an onus and an obligation" on parties to build a "functioning government".

“I don’t want to pre-empt anything," the Fianna Fáil leader said.

“Our policies and our positions or principals haven’t changed overnight. But what is important is the country comes first.

"After the last General Election, we did facilitate a functioning government," he said referencing the confidence and supply agreement

"There is an onus and an obligation on all to ensure that such a functioning government is formed after this."

Mr Martin came in second in the first count in Cork South Central but fell around 400 votes short of the quota where Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire topped the poll with over 14,000 first preference votes.

