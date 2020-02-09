Micheál Martin doesn't rule out SF talks: 'The country comes first'

Micheál Martin has said that “significant incompatibilities” still exist between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin but stopped short of ruling out working with the party in the next government.

Mr Martin, speaking at the Cork South Central count center there is "an onus and an obligation" on parties to build a "functioning government".

“I don’t want to pre-empt anything," the Fianna Fáil leader said.

“Our policies and our positions or principals haven’t changed overnight. But what is important is the country comes first.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has arrived at the #Cork South Central count centre. Asked if he’s open to doing a deal with Sinn Fein, he says “significant incompatibilities” still exist #iestaff #GE2020 - more on https://t.co/Xxa5k5VEv1 pic.twitter.com/FU6vZ6VFXG — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) February 9, 2020

"After the last General Election, we did facilitate a functioning government," he said referencing the confidence and supply agreement

"There is an onus and an obligation on all to ensure that such a functioning government is formed after this."

Mr Martin came in second in the first count in Cork South Central but fell around 400 votes short of the quota where Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire topped the poll with over 14,000 first preference votes.