Micheál Martin a step closer to becoming Taoiseach as Fianna Fáil approve programme for government

Fianna Fáil has approved the programme for government, by a margin of 74% to 26%.

The party received around 11,000 votes from constituencies across the country, with 8,194 deciding to back the deal, which will see Michéal Martin become Taoiseach tomorrow after the Green Party followed suit.

Mr Martin's constituency of Cork South Central voted 94% in favour of the programme, with just eight members against.

Galway west, home of longtime opponent of the coalition Eamon Ó Cuív, voted against the deal, 131-235, but was the only constituency to vote against the deal.

Early reports suggested that Fianna Fáil members in Dublin and Cork strongly approved of the proposed deal - helping it meet the majority threshold required.

Earlier, Fine Gael approved the proposed PfG by a margin of 80%-20% in their electoral college system.

The Green Party have yet to announce their results - but they need two-thirds support from members if they are to join the other two in government.

- Additional reporting Joel Slattery