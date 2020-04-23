Michael Healy-Rae would consider leaving Ireland if Eamon Ryan became Taoiseach

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has said he would have to consider what country to live in if the leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan were to became Taoiseach.

Mr Healy-Rae’s comment on Newstalk’ Pat Kenny show came after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would be open to hearing pitches from smaller parties if they wanted a turn as Taoiseach in the next government.

Mr Ryan has already said he would not press for the role in negotiations.

But Mr Healy-Rae told Pat Kenny was adamant this was not something he would like to see.

"Well considering what they said yesterday and considering the fact that's the same man that said he wanted everybody to go home and plant seeds on south-facing windows, he wanted to introduce bears to Ireland, he wanted us all to do away with our motor cars and carpool 10 cars per 400 people in every community.

"If he was to be Taoiseach, I'd seriously consider where I'd live".

Green Party priorities may have to be reconsidered, he said. "First thing they'll have to do is they'll have to shake this leafy Dublin 4 attitude, and the flaky attitude again on talking about planting seeds in south-facing windows.

"They have to realise that politics is about real work, it's about real lives, it's about real people and it's about governance,” added the Independent TD.

"Before the election people were talking about stopping people cutting turf, they were talking about people reducing our number of cows because of our carbon emissions - while we're all very respectful and worried about our environment, I'm worried at the moment about the thing called mom's purse - and the amount of money that's in mom's purse.

"And at the moment, her purse is very low on funds. And what politicians will have to do is address those issues first".