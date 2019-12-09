News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Michael Healy-Rae treated for smoke inhalation after fire in office

Michael Healy-Rae. File image
By Anne Lucey
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 10:57 AM

- with reporting by Digital Desk staff

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in his office/shop earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Kilgarvan village complex which houses his post office and sorting office as well as his political office and shop.

The blaze is believed to have broken out around the fuse board of the filling station in Kilgarvan this morning.

Gardaí are not treating the fire as suspicious.

They say all early indications are that it was accidental.

The emergency services including an ambulance from University Hosptial Kerry was dispatched to the scene and Mr Healy Rae was treated for smoke inhalation, it is believed.

Danny Healy-Rae told Radio Kerry his brother is fine but has gone to hospital as a precaution.

"Michael put out the fire and as a result he has enhaled a bit of smoke," said Danny.

"He's fine, but it was decided that he should go for an x-ray to check himself out.

"It's a shock because it was a bit scary for a few minutes until it was brought under control."

