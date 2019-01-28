NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Met Éireann issue a status yellow weather warning for snow and ice

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 03:11 PM
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Met Éireann has warned that overnight temperatures could drop as low as -6 degrees celsius in the days ahead.

The forecaster has issued a status yellow weather warning for snow and ice for the entire country for the coming week.

People are being warned of heavy showers in some areas, with accumulations of snow likely on higher ground. There will be widespread frost at night with the potential for icy conditions on untreated surfaces as sub-zero temperatures return.

Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin said that the cold weather is expected to last until at least Friday.

"It looks like we're in for one of the coldest weeks of the winter season so far," said Mr Martin. "Some quite cold air is going to funnel in across Ireland from Tuesday onwards and we're expecting some wintery showers and widespread frost at night."

Tonight is set to be very cold and mainly dry with clear spells. The west of the country is likely to see heavy showers, with falls of sleet and snow further inland. There will also be widespread sharp or severe frost and icy patches. Temperatures could drop as low as -3 in some parts.

Wednesday will continue to be very cold, though there will be some sunny spells. The weather looks dryer and calmer, with temperatures in the range of 3 to 5 degrees.

However, Met Éireann has forecasted a significant drop overnight on Wednesday and in the early hours of Thursday with temperatures set to hit as low as -4 to -6 degrees in parts of the country. Cold, stagnant air will run up against a low-pressure system, increasing the likelihood of snow in some areas too.

Frost and ice will develop on Thursday night along with further wintry showers. Friday will continue very cold with sunshine and further wintry showers. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with moderate to fresh northerly breezes.

Next weekend will continue very cold with sunny spells and wintry showers. There will be frost and ice at night.

The weather warning for the coming days follows a weekend of turbulent weather in some areas. Galeforce winds hit parts of the country on Saturday and Sunday, causing power outages and fallen trees which blocked roads and damaged properties.


More in this Section

Fresh calls to remove Cork's Patrick St car ban

Murder probe after ‘horrific’ attack in Belfast

Dublin councillor calls on candidates 'to think again' before using 'disgusting' election posters

Master of the High Court wrong to describe Abhaile service as 'a sick joke'


Lifestyle

Why capes over trousers is the go-to look of awards season

Joining a triathlon club isn’t as intimidating

Take flight to the ‘Jurassic’ without the hype

Pretty flamingoes and Ibiza hounds all in a day’s stroll

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »