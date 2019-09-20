Master of the National Maternity Hospital responds to planned pro-life protests

The Master of the National Maternity Hospital says he feels it is his absolute responsibility to protect patients and staff from harassment.

Prof Shane Higgins was responding to the news that an anti-abortion group is planning to hold a 40-day peaceful protest outside Holles Street from next Wednesday.

The group says that it will base itself across the road from the hospital from 7am to 7pm from September 25 to November 6.

"This isn't an abortion clinic, this is a maternity hospital and the vast, vast majority of patients who are accessing the hospital from one day to the next are giving birth, having joyful occasions," said Professor Higgins of the Holles Street hospital.

To balance that, there are some patients who are experiencing quite significant tragedy in the hospital, who have lost a baby or are experiencing a miscarriage.

"As the Master of the National Maternity Hospital it is my absolute responsibility to protect staff and patients," Prof Higgins added.