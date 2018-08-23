Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mary McAleese 'hogging the airwaves' with criticism of Pope, TD says

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - 10:34 AM

Former President Mary McAleese has been accused of "hogging the airwaves" with her criticism of the Pope.

Independent TD Mattie Mc Grath said today that he is "sick and tired" of her "pontificating" on the problems with the Catholic Church.

Mary McAleese and Mattie McGrath

Mrs McAleese has objected to the church's treatment of women and LGBT members.

She was banned from speaking at the Vatican in March and has since revealed that she has made a formal canonical complaint to Pope Francis about the matter.

She said that her banning from speaking at the Vatican in March was very much in keeping with the ethos of the World Meeting of Families to deny the voice of someone like her who has been very vocal in support of same-sex marriage and gay rights.

"It's always been essentially a right-wing rally...and it was designed for that purpose, to rally people to get them motivated to fight against the tide of same-sex marriage, rights for gays, abortion rights, contraceptive rights," she said.

However, Mr Mc Grath believes she has had her say, describing Mrs McAleese's actions as "a diatribe".

"It's relentless, day-in, day-out, and she's pontificating and using her position."

"She's no longer President, she had a good inning in her presidency...but all former Presidents, other than attending Council of State meetings, respected the dignity of retiring," he said.

Digital Desk


