Martin: Two-metre social distancing 'not required by the science' and should be reviewed

The two-metre physical distancing guideline is "not required by the science" and should be reviewed to allow Ireland's economy reopen, the Fianna Fáil leader has said.

Speaking in the Dáil Micheál Martin said that the guidance that people stay two metres apart, which has been NPHET and government advice since the outbreak of Covid-19, could not "block" the resumption of economic activity.

"In relation to the two-metre guidance, which it has been acknowledged is not required by the science, it has been helpful but it cannot be allowed to block Ireland restarting activity which is already underway elsewhere without a negative impact."

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, who will today meet cabinet to discuss the guidance, has said that the distance is under constant review but as of now it is a "reasonable compromise" but said it is not a rule.

"It is not a rule, it is guidance. It has been described as if it is some hard and fast law that is there. So it is guidance and like any guidance, it has to be interpreted by people at an individual level and then by organisations."

The World Health Organisation recommends people keep at least one metre from each other throughout the pandemic.

Mr Martin also repeated his belief that the guidelines around the distance a person can travel from their home and which shops are allowed open are "arbitrary".

"The evidence is that there remains a broad and strong compliance amongst the public when it comes to measures they have been told are essential. 80% are staying home and few in urban areas are moving more than five kilometres from their homes.

"There is no remaining serious justification for the five-kilometre limit. The public health concern is how people behave around others – not how far they are from their home. In fact, the research shows that this limit may, in fact, be forcing people in urban areas into more crowded situations.

"Equally the current distinctions between different types of shop are at best arbitrary. Supermarkets have been open throughout the pandemic while implementing measures about distancing and hygiene. The figures on community spread suggest that the supermarkets have not played a role in spreading the virus."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the house that any decision on Ireland moving to phase two of the road map will not be made this week.

"On Monday we reached a significant milestone when we had no new deaths to report. I want more days of hope like this. Today’s message is to hold firm. Let’s keep making the sacrifices we are making so the trend continues to go in the right direction.

Any announcement on whether we go to Phase 2, or whether we make any changes to the plan, will wait until the 5th of June. We will wait until we have more data and more expert advice. In the meantime, we will hold firm and we will prevail."