Martin rules out autumn snap election if successful Brexit deal is negotiated before deadline

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has ruled out an autumn snap general election if a successful EU-UK deal is negotiated before the Brexit Halloween deadline.

A breakthrough in talks between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Boris Johnson has set the course for fresh negotiations.

It is expected that a new deal will include allowing the North to leave the EU customs union but allowing it to still operate under bloc trade rules, therefore preventing any fresh border checks on the island.

Mr Martin called for an end to “megaphone” politics and warned about stumbling blocks still ahead.

He said the landscape for negotiations had changed, beyond just the EU negotiating with Britain.

Mr Martin said the uniqueness of Northern Ireland in the overall scheme of politics needed to be acknowledged.

He also warned there had been "gloating" in the past on the Irish side during talks.

“Clearly that did happen. But in diplomacy, there can be no triumph. There has to be a resolution of issues without people losing face. That's always a key ingredient,” he told Newstalk.

If the spirit is right and if the agreement in principle is right, I think the EU legal experts will facilitate it [a deal] at the end of the day.

Asked about a possible snap election here in the autumn if there is a Brexit deal, he said it was a matter for the Taoiseach. He ruled out any move for a snap election or break from supporting the government prior to Christmas.

"We facilitated the budget because of Brexit," he told RTÉ. "That will entail a social protection bill, a new finance bill. And as far as I'm concerned, my position hasn't changed.”

Leo Varadkar said of the outcome of talks with Boris Johnson: "I think at this stage probably the less said the better...The focus today very much switches to Brussels where (British Brexit) secretary Barclay is going to meet with (EU negotiator) Michel Barnier and I'd anticipate that will lead to some more detailed proposals being made, and the possible talks to enter the proverbial tunnel."