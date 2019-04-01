NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Mark Zuckerberg to meet with 'fake news' committee in Dublin

By Denise O’Donoghue
Monday, April 01, 2019 - 02:27 PM

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg will meet three Irish members of an international committee targetting the spread of online misinformation in Dublin.

TDs Hildegarde Naughton, James Lawless, and Eamon Ryan of the International Grand Committee on Disinformation and Fake News will meet with the social media site's founder tomorrow.

The Irish politicians will raise a number of concerns, including; the regulation of social media, transparency in political advertising and the safety of young people and vulnerable adults.

The Deputies, who are also members of the Oireachtas Committee on Communications, have been vocal in demanding the regulation of social media platforms in recent years.

The International Grand Committee consists of a worldwide gathering of parliamentarians who meet to discuss the regulation of social media platforms.

They held their first meeting in Westminster last November and will meet again in Ottawa, Canada, this coming May.

