Maria Bailey will not seek re-election after 'extremely difficult' months

Maria Bailey has confirmed she will not be seeking re-election next month.

The Fine Gael TD for the constituency of Dún Laoghaire has been an elected representative for 16 years.

She was de-selected from the party's election ticket last November following the swing-gate controversy.

"It is with great sadness, that after 16 years as an elected representative in Dún Laoghaire, I will not be standing in this election," Deputy Bailey announced.

She said the past number of months have been "extremely difficult for me both privately and politically".

"This is a role I have been truly passionate, proud and humbled by," Ms Bailey said in a statement this morning.

"Both myself and my late father John Bailey enjoyed working for the people of Dún Laoghaire and it was a privilege to be their voice and public representative."

She thanked her team, colleagues and family for their support.