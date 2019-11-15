News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Maria Bailey was removed from FG ticket in a 'democratic' process, Donohoe insists

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe during an event at the Belvedere Youth Club where a funding stream from corporate partner SMBC Aviation Capital for the local community was announced at Lower Buckingham Street, Dublin. Pictrue:Gareth Chaney/Collins
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Friday, November 15, 2019 - 02:01 PM

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has insisted that Maria Bailey was removed from the Fine Gael election ticket in a democratic manner.

Mr Donohoe, who met the swing-gate TD ahead of Thursday night's Fine Gael executive council meeting to inform her of the proposal to cut her as a party candidate, said she had handled the issue in a "dignified and composed" way.

Councillor Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has been added to the ticket in Dun Laoghaire after Fine Gael HQ accepted a local motion asking for changes.

Asked about any potential action Ms Bailey may now take to contest the decision, Mr Donohoe said: "It's a very much a much a matter for Deputy Bailey regarding the response to what happened last night. Last night was a democratic decision that was made by the Executive Council."

Speaking in Dublin's north inner city, Mr Donohoe said the controversy had caused public debate but had also been very difficult for Ms Bailey herself.

I'm conscious of how much of this has played out in the public eye and in the public arena. This is a matter that was a cause of a very significant amount of local debate within the Fine Gael organisation in Dun Laoghaire.

"They made a decision in relation to the motion calling on the Executive Council to review the ticket and the general election candidates for Dun Laoghaire for Fine Gael," he said.

Speaking about his meeting with Ms Bailey earlier this week, Mr Donohoe said: "I indicated that the decision making process of this sits with the Executive Council, and our proposal would be going to the Executive Council in relation to her candidacy. I felt it was appropriate.

I would have to say that in the engagement that I had with her it was handled by her in a very very dignified and composed way.

‘Swing-gate’ TD Maria Bailey axed from General Election ticket

