Many closed businesses give protective gear to hospitals

Many businesses have been donating surplus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to local hospitals.

Beauty salons, restaurants and nail bars that have closed due to the spread of Covid-19, have been giving their left over surgical masks and latex gloves to healthcare workers.

It is hoped that the donations will tide them over until the next delivery arrives from China on tomorrow.

Funeral director, Robert Massey Maguire, said giving supplies to help frontline staff is the right thing to do.

Mr Maguire said: "We're a community business, James' Hospital is in our community. These nurses and doctors are really frontline and to think that they were in any way struggling for the right protective gear, we just thought we had to do anything we could.

"We need this gear as well but thankfully one of our suppliers had some stock left over so, and we'll continue to do it as we move forward, keep them in mind as we keep our stock going. We'll do that."

