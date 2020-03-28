Many closed businesses give protective gear to hospitals

Many businesses have been donating surplus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to local hospitals.
Beauty salons, restaurants and nail bars that have closed due to the spread of Covid-19, have been giving their left over surgical masks and latex gloves to healthcare workers.
It is hoped that the donations will tide them over until the next delivery arrives from China on tomorrow.
Funeral director, Robert Massey Maguire, said giving supplies to help frontline staff is the right thing to do.
Mr Maguire said: "We're a community business, James' Hospital is in our community. These nurses and doctors are really frontline and to think that they were in any way struggling for the right protective gear, we just thought we had to do anything we could.
"We need this gear as well but thankfully one of our suppliers had some stock left over so, and we'll continue to do it as we move forward, keep them in mind as we keep our stock going. We'll do that."
Useful information
- The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
- Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
- GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
- ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024