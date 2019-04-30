NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Mandatory vaccines for children under consideration

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 09:33 PM

The Taoiseach has refused to rule out making vaccinations mandatory for children in Ireland.

The move has been proposed by Health Minister Simon Harris and is being examined by the Attorney General.

A combination of a growing anti-vaccination movement and a sharp rise in the number of cases of measles has led to the considered changes.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he hasn't made up his mind on making vaccines mandatory, but he's open to it.

"Whether or not we should make them mandatory is really just something we're considering at the moment.

"As a government, we want to look at what's best practice in other countries and we want to know if it's effective.

"Generally speaking, Irish people don't respond well to coercion but this is also a public health issue, so it's something that has to be considered at this stage."

READ MORE

'A strange story': Taoiseach says 'no evidence' to support Waterford mortuary claims

More on this topic

TDs who raised concerns on vaccinations have defended their actions

Harris piles pressure on politicians to publicly back vaccines

Plan on obligatory vaccinations: Fear relies on rejection of solid science

Minister wants to make vaccines the law

More in this Section

Ana Kriegel murder trial: Prosecution says case against first boy relies on 'compelling' forensic evidence

Judge approves €3m settlement for child with cerebral palsy

Gardaí investigating after alleged assault in Drogheda

Gardaí reject claims by Justice Minister that force is adequately resourced


Lifestyle

New releases on Netflix and Amazon Prime in May

GameTech: A Plague Tale Innocence is a game that impresses

Catherine Grieves: The woman who chooses the music for Killing Eve

Thinking of hiring a cleaner? Here’s what you need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »