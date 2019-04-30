Mandatory vaccines for children under consideration

The Taoiseach has refused to rule out making vaccinations mandatory for children in Ireland.

The move has been proposed by Health Minister Simon Harris and is being examined by the Attorney General.

A combination of a growing anti-vaccination movement and a sharp rise in the number of cases of measles has led to the considered changes.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he hasn't made up his mind on making vaccines mandatory, but he's open to it.

"Whether or not we should make them mandatory is really just something we're considering at the moment.

"As a government, we want to look at what's best practice in other countries and we want to know if it's effective.

"Generally speaking, Irish people don't respond well to coercion but this is also a public health issue, so it's something that has to be considered at this stage."