News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Mandatory face masks on public transport rule in effect from today

Mandatory face masks on public transport rule in effect from today
A woman wears a face mask on a Bus Eireann bus in Cork city. Photo: Andy Gibson
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 07:35 AM

People are required by law to wear a face-covering on public transport from today.

Those who do not face a fine of up to €2,500 and the prospect of a six-month jail sentence.

Drivers can request people wear a face covering and can refuse people entry or order them to leave.

Gardaí could also be called to deal with any issues.

Dermot O'Leary, General Secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union, says members cannot be expected to enforce the rules alone.

"There is confusion now in relation to who's going to be policing this," Mr O'Leary said. 

"The frontline transport staff that we represent will not be policing this. In other words, we're still confused in relation to who actually will be policing this new law. My understanding is the gardaí have no direct role in this. 

"We're a bit confused, and again the reason for our confusion is because we haven't been at the table where the decisions were made."

READ MORE

Two men due in court in connection with €1.2m cocaine seizure

More on this topic

Survey finds three-quarters of people likely to get coronavirus vaccine if one is foundSurvey finds three-quarters of people likely to get coronavirus vaccine if one is found

Terry Prone: This hospital charge wasn't falling on any deaf earsTerry Prone: This hospital charge wasn't falling on any deaf ears

Masks confusion as Cork GAA player tests positiveMasks confusion as Cork GAA player tests positive

Coronavirus has big impact on mental healthCoronavirus has big impact on mental health

#COVID-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up