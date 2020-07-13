Two men due in court in connection with €1.2m cocaine seizure

Monday, July 13, 2020 - 06:43 AM
digital desk

Two men are due in court today after drugs worth €1.2 million were seized in Meath.

The discovery was made on the M3 near Ashbourne over the weekend.

The drugs were found when the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, backed by the Garda National Crime and Security Intelligence Service, stopped and searched two cars close to Ashbourne on Saturday.

They found cocaine worth around €1.2 million (pending analysis) as part of an intelligence-led operation to disrupt the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs.

Two men, aged 35 and 62, were arrested and were being questioned at Ashbourne Garda Station.

Both men are expected to appear before The Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

