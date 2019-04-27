Man still in hospital 60 days after declared fit to leave

A 92-year-old man has spent more than 70 days at Sligo University Hospital despite being medically fit to be discharged for at least 60 days, it has emerged.

The case has been highlighted by consultant cardiologist Donal Murray who believes that lack of home help hours is the reason for the man’s prolonged stay in hospital.

The consultant described the case as “crazy stuff”.

Dr Murray said it was a miracle that the man had not caught a bug on the ward, or had not fallen and broken his hip “as will often happen with elderly people in hospital”.

He said the man, who lives on his own in a remote rural area, is a classic example of someone who would do very well at home with just a bit of assistance from a home help who could keep an eye on him and do some work around the house.

In an interview with Ocean FM, Dr Murray said it was an “extraordinary” situation.

He said that, from the man’s point of view, the longer he remained in hospital the more difficult it would be for him when discharged.

He added that the hospital had a surge in referrals from the emergency department in the last couple of months while many patients were on corridors.

And this poor man through no fault of his own, to use that very crude term, is blocking a bed on people who are needing a bed, and it is absolutely no fault of his,” said the cardiologist.

On April 9, there were 50 patients on trolleys in Sligo University Hospital, the second highest figure in the country that day, according to figures compiled by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Dr Murray said that the 92-year-old, who yesterday was on his 71st day in the Sligo hospital, had been admitted with cardiac issues which were resolved very quickly “within a week really”.

He claimed the man was fit to be discharged for at least 60 days.

The consultant said something has gone wrong with funding for the home help system and it needs to be addressed urgently.

He said he had written to “anyone in management I can think of” but had heard nothing back.

He had heard on the grapevine that funding for home help was the issue.

Dr Murray added that, in the run-up to local elections, “this is one question I will be putting to anyone coming to my doorstep looking for a vote: What is happening with our home help system in this part of the world?”

The HSE has been asked for a comment.