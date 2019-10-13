Man due in court in relation to a loaded gun found in Dublin park

A man is due in court tomorrow morning in connection with the discovery of a loaded Beretta semi-automatic gun and ammunition in a park in Dublin earlier this month.

It comes after an incident on October 5 in which Gardaí involved in ongoing operations targeting organised criminal groups were in active pursuit of a man who fled on foot in north Dublin.

At 9pm that night Gardaí recovered a Beretta semi-automatic pistol and a number of rounds of ammunition at the Stardust Memorial Park in Coolock.

It's understood the weapon was loaded and Gardaí believe the intervention may have stopped a gun attack from being carried out.

Gardaí said that as part of an investigation into the incident detectives based at Coolock Station arrested a 31-year-old man last Friday evening.

He was detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 in Coolock Station and has since been charged in connection with the investigation.

The man, 31, is due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court (C.C.J. No.4) on Monday morning charged in connection with the recovery of firearm and ammunition by Gardaí in Coolock.