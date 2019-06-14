Man arrested following discovery of woman's body in Westport

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the body of a woman in Co Mayo.

The discovery was made at a house in Kilbree, a short distance from Westport town.

The woman who died was in her early 40s.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at around 10am this morning.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He is being questioned at Castlebar Garda Station.

The body remains at the scene and the scene is being preserved pending examination by the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau.

The family of the woman has been notified.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

An incident room has been established at Castlebar Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who can assist with this investigation are asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 9038200 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.

The investigation is ongoing.