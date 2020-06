A man has been arrested after gardaí were called to the scene of a fatal assault in Dublin today.The woman was found at a house on Willow Wood, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, according to gardaí.

A man was arrested at the scene, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.