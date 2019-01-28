NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man (80s) dies after car collides with pole in Kilkenny

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 07:45 AM

A man in his 80s has died after his car left the road and collided a pole in Kilkenny.

The collision occurred at Coolcullen Co Kilkenny between 7pm and 8pm last night and gardaí are investigating.

The man was the only occupant of the car.

His body was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

READ MORE: Miriam O’Callaghan to sue Facebook over ads

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are due to examine the scene this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Castlecomer Garda Station on 056-4440650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

It follows a crash in Co Donegal that claimed the lives of four young men.


