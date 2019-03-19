NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man, 40s, dies after road collision in Co Cork

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 10:00 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A man in his 40s has died after a road collision in Co Cork this evening.

The man's motorcycle and a car collided at Lough Beg in Ringaskiddy at around 8pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not injured.

The man remains at the scene and his body will be removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators who are at the scene.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Two men arrested in connection with deaths of three teens at Co Tyrone disco

More on this topic

One person dead, 11 injured after multi-vehicle collision on M6

Eight injured after bus collides with Luas

Man killed following three-vehicle collision in Mayo

Man dies in Kerry road accident

KEYWORDS

CorkRoad Collision

More in this Section

No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €17m

Noonan: Irish exporters will be 'able to cope' under no-deal Brexit

Brexit Q&A: What have they done this time?

'A secret no child should have to carry': Man and woman recall 'absolute horror' of abuse by Christian Brother


Lifestyle

Debate: Should you drink in front of your children?

Interiors profile: Senior Designer at DFS Rob Ellis

Are you drinking out of the right wine glass?

Tempted to renovate your home? TV’s Kunle Barker shares 4 top tips for getting started

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »