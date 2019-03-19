Man, 40s, dies after road collision in Co Cork

A man in his 40s has died after a road collision in Co Cork this evening.

The man's motorcycle and a car collided at Lough Beg in Ringaskiddy at around 8pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not injured.

The man remains at the scene and his body will be removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators who are at the scene.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.