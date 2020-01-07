Man, 30, arrested following attempted abduction of woman in Dublin

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with an attempted abduction in north Dublin.

The incident happened in the Martin's Grove/Blackhorse Avenue area of Cabra at about 7.30am yesterday morning.

A woman in her 60s was approached by a man who tried to force her into the boot of a car.

But she managed to flee the scene and the suspect drove away towards Dublin city.

The man is currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act (1984) on suspicion of offence of false imprisonment contrary to Section 15 of Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act (1997).

A vehicle of interest to the investigating team has been detained and is subject to a forensic examination.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and a full investigation is being carried out. As part of this ongoing investigation, a sequence of information gathering checkpoints were carried out this morning at the location of the incident on Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue on 6th January 2020 between 6am and 8am, or anyone who may have information about this incident, who has not yet contacted Gardaí, to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage that were travelling in the Blackhorse Avenue area at this time to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.