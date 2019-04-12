Major Cork interchange works to supply real-time updates via Dunkettle Live app

Engineers working on the €100m Jack Lynch Tunnel/Dunkettle interchange upgrade are to launch real-time information later this month via the ‘Dunkettle Live’ app.

The app will be available for download from Apple and Android shortly.

The main components of the app are crowdsourced journey time data through the junction to/from all major routes and live streaming footage of traffic conditions on main approaches.

It will also provide updates on congestion levels and any incidents or accidents which occur.

"Our hope is that by providing up-to-the-minute real-time journey time information and video feed of live traffic conditions, we will encourage people to undertake their journeys outside of peak times where possible," said Jim McCarthy, the senior project engineer.

Engineers say they will do everything in their power to ensure there's as little disruption as possible to traffic at peak times.

Mr McCarthy said the project team are also exploring a number of further options to provide additional support to commuters and employers.

The engineers have also teamed up with the National Transport Authority and Cork Chamber and recently made a presentation to businesses in Little Island to propose the formation of a Smarter Travel Cluster on Little Island, in advance of the main works.

"Our belief is that this offers an excellent opportunity for adjoining businesses to work together towards common goals and to learn from each other. The feedback from the presentation was very positive," Mr McCarthy said.

He added that the project team will be delighted to facilitate similar initiatives for individual businesses or business groupings going forward.

Those interested in doing this can register interest at roadconstruction@ccc-site.com The project team is convinced that reducing traffic volumes during peak times is central to the objective of maximising throughput at Dunkettle, particularly during the construction phase.

This is particularly critical in light of the large increases in volumes over the last few years.