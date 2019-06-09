Local authorities see 8% rise in personal injury cases

A surge in personal injury cases is costing local authorities millions in compensation payouts.

Local authorities are receiving more than 1,000 personal injury claims every year for trips and slips on footpaths, according to the Sunday Times.

They report that across the 22 local authorities €15.9m was paid out in 2018 for footpath injuries, an increase of 8.2% year-on-year.

In 2017 and 2018 Cork County Council paid out a total of €3.7m for 166 claims of footpath injuries.

One of the largest increases in claims for footpath trips and slips was in Dublin, with the city council receiving 658 claims last year, a 58% rise on 2017.

Meanwhile, damage to vehicles caused by potholes was the leading source of claims for local authorities in more rural counties.

Cork County Council registered 689 claims for pothole damage, while Galway County Council received 296 claims.