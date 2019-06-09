News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Local authorities see 8% rise in personal injury cases

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 09:23 AM

A surge in personal injury cases is costing local authorities millions in compensation payouts.

Local authorities are receiving more than 1,000 personal injury claims every year for trips and slips on footpaths, according to the Sunday Times.

They report that across the 22 local authorities €15.9m was paid out in 2018 for footpath injuries, an increase of 8.2% year-on-year.

In 2017 and 2018 Cork County Council paid out a total of €3.7m for 166 claims of footpath injuries.

One of the largest increases in claims for footpath trips and slips was in Dublin, with the city council receiving 658 claims last year, a 58% rise on 2017.

Meanwhile, damage to vehicles caused by potholes was the leading source of claims for local authorities in more rural counties.

READ MORE

Defence Minister considers deploying Army Rangers to war-torn Mali

Cork County Council registered 689 claims for pothole damage, while Galway County Council received 296 claims.

More on this topic

Thousands protest in Hong Kong over extradition law

Ireland's EPIC Emigration Museum tops World Travel Awards poll

Defence Minister considers deploying Army Rangers to war-torn Mali

TD calls on Dáil to debate HSE plan to cut hours for home help carers

personal injuryclaims

More in this Section

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot of over €4m

Missing 43-year-old Tipperary man found safe and well

11 charged with more than 200 counts relating to alleged rape, sexual exploitation and neglect of children

Sinn Féin leader: 'Party is determined to move forward' following poor election performance


Lifestyle

World Ocean Day: How to see coral reefs without contributing to their decline

Camino: The trip of a lifetime

Lethal weapons that are pick of the bunch

Something to suit all budgets and tastes in Limerick

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »