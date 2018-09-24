Listowel wins Tidy Towns top award for 2018

Listowel has been named as Ireland's tidiest town for 2018.

The Kerry town was best of a record number of 883 entries from towns and villages throughout the country in the SuperValu National TidyTowns competition.

Breaking: Listowel in Co Kerry has just been named overall winner of the 2018, with a record 883 entries this year. #TidyTowns pic.twitter.com/OYFLQpjB33 — Deborah Naylor (@DebsNaylor) September 24, 2018

Speaking after the awards ceremony, Minister Ring said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Listowel who are very deserving winners.

“Listowel is one of a small number of centres who have consistently entered the competition since its launch in 1958 and in the intervening years have worked steadfastly on improving their position in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition.

“Today, all that dedication and effort has paid off."

Well done listowel. Hard earned pic.twitter.com/AulCB32rOR — Killarney Tidy Towns (@KillarneyTidy) September 24, 2018

Glaslough in Co. Monaghan was named tidiest village and Westport, Co. Mayo was named tidiest large town.

Ballincollig in Cork also received an award for tidiest large urban centre.

Minister Ring added: "I also want to congratulate all of the other prize-winners announced today. The work of all those involved in the TidyTowns effort results in the attractive and welcoming towns and villages we see all over the country.

"The voluntary work that people put in to their communities brings great pride, a great sense of achievement and great camaraderie to those communities. That is why this competition has flourished for 60 years."

Minister Ring also announced a special allocation of €1.4 million to support the work of individual Tidy Towns Committees around the country in order to mark the 60th anniversary of the event.