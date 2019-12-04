News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lisa Smith to be segregated in prison on charge of membership of ISIS

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 12:57 PM

Update: Lisa Smith has appeared in court charged with membership of the ISIS terrorist organisation.

The court heard the 38-year-old woman made no reply when the charge was put to her at Kevin Street Garda Station this morning.

The former Defence Forces member was refused bail following strenuous objections that she had been radicalised after she went to and joined the middle eastern terror group.

She is denying the allegations and claimed she went to live in the declared Islamic State, and was following teaching of the Koran after a period in her life when she had suffered severe depression and was suicidal, district court president Judge Colin Daly heard.

The charges sheet states: “That you the said Lisa Marie Smith between October, 28 2015, and December 1, 2019, both dates inclusive, outside the State, did commit an act which if committed in the State would constitute an offence under Section 21 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, as amended by Section 5 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005, in that you were a member of a terrorist group which is an unlawful organisation, to wit an organisation styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) also known as Dawlat al-Iraq al-Islamiyya, Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Dawlat al Islamiya fi Iraq wa al Sham, otherwise known as 'Da’esh' and the Islamic State in Iraq and Sham.

It is an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

She made no reply when charged said Special Detective Unit Sergeant Gareth Kane, who objected to bail citing the seriousness of the case, her alleged radicalisation and possible flight risk.

Ms Smith has been remanded to Dochas Women's Prison to appear again on December 11.

Following a request from defence solicitor Peter Corrigan, the judge made a recommendation for her to be segregated from the rest of the prison population for her own security.

A convoy of vehicles transporting Lisa Smith to court today. Pic: Collins Courts

- Additional reporting by Tom Tuite

Earlier: Lisa Smith is to be charged with membership of a terrorist organisation.

The former Defence Forces member is charged under Section Six (1)(i) of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 which makes it an offence to join a foreign unlawful organisation.

Earlier: Gardaí have said that Lisa Smith is to be charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

The former Defence Forces member has been charged with terror offences relating to her time with the so-called Islamic State.

Lisa Smith (left) being escorted by a Garda from the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday. Pic: Collins

Earlier: Lisa Smith remains in custody in Dublin this morning after her return to Ireland from Turkey over the weekend.

She has spent a third night being questioned by gardaí and a decision is expected today on whether she will be released or not.

The 38-year-old had her period of detention extended to a third day and was still being questioned by members of the Garda Special Detective Unit overnight.

The Dundalk woman is in custody as part of a criminal investigation into alleged terrorist offences.

She was arrested by gardaí on Sunday morning after she returned to Ireland on board a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul with her two-year-old daughter.

She travelled to Syria three years ago to join the so-called Islamic State group, but maintains she was not involved in fighting.

She is still being held in Kevin Street garda station in Dublin, but her period of detention cannot be extended again.

