Leo Varadkar and EU leaders pledge to find vaccine as Coronavirus spreads

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and EU leaders pledged to fund and research together to find a vaccine to beat coronavirus. Funding for equipment and facilities was also agreed by EU leaders to try to save lives and protect populations at the talks yesterday.

However EU leaders have not yet agreed on co-ordinated flight restrictions.

“We agreed that our highest priorities as leaders must be protecting public health and human life, protecting the spread of the virus and working to mitigate its impact on our people,” Mr Varadkar said after an online conference with EU leaders last night.

We agreed funding research in Europe to help develop new tests, new treatments, and a vaccine as rapidly as possible.

There have been 1,784 suspected cases tested in Ireland, to date — an increase of 1,387 tests in one week.

But 98% of people tested so far have tested negative for the virus, Tony Holohan, chief medical officer for the Department of Health, said.

Dr Holohan said any measures to combat the virus which would have a social and economic impact, such as closing schools, will be deployed at an “appropriate point in time” when they’re “likely to work”.

He said these measures, if introduced, could be in force for some time.

His comments came after Trinity College Dublin and Dublin City University announced that they would stop lectures in a bid to contain the virus.

Apple also closed its doors after one confirmed Covid-19 case at the company.

Two members of staff at Ervia have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public transport is still operating as usual within the country, but Daffodil Day cancer charity street collections have been cancelled.

Omniplex Cinemas are introducing ‘In-Cinema Seat Separation’ with every second seat empty as part of its strategy to combat the virus.

Although the Irish Association of Funeral Directors (IAFD) had suggested that any potential victims of Covid-19 be cremated or buried as soon as possible with funerals deferred, health officials said that this was “not necessary”.

There are now 50 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the island of Ireland. with 34 in the Republic.

A €400m package of supports for “vulnerable but viable” businesses impacted by Covid-19 have been announced by the government, including liquidity loans

Of the 10 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, one is a male healthcare worker in the south of the country. His case is associated with hospital transmission. One is a female healthcare worker in the east. She is possibly a hospital transmission case.

Three males in the south are associated with travel from an affected area. One male in the west is associated with close contact with a confirmed case. One female in the west is associated with close contact with a confirmed case. One female in the south is associated with close contact with a confirmed case. One male in the east is associated with travel from an affected area. And one female in the east is associated with travel from an affected area.

Mr Varadkar warned the economic impact of Covid-19 “could be severe and long lasting”. After speaking to other EU leaders about the potential economic impact, he said: “We agreed that the necessary flexibilities would be made available. State aids, stability, and growth pact [funds], to protect the most exposed sectors, to protect SMEs and jobs.”