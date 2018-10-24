Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Garda Commissioner would treat whistleblowers with 'utmost seriousness'

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 11:05 AM

Update 11.05am: The Garda Commissioner says he is open to whistleblowers in the force and would treat those coming forward with the utmost seriousness.

Commissioner Drew Harris has been responding to concerns, in light of the Disclosures Tribunal, before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice and Equality.

A report from the tribunal earlier this month found that senior gardaí engaged in a campaign to smear Maurice McCabe.

Commissioner Drew Harris says any future whistleblowers will be treated differently.

"If any individual in the organisation wishes to come forward and wishes, in effect, to whistleblow or to make a disclosure then that will be treated with the utmost seriousness," he said.

I am open to individuals should they wish to speak to me in terms of being whistleblowers.

Digital Desk

Earlier: Garda Commissioner to face TDs' questions

Update 7.17am: The Garda Commissioner will face questions from a group of TDs for the first time later.

Drew Harris is due to address the Oireachtas Justice Committee about the future direction of the force.

His recent appointment was the first time an external candidate was given the top job within the gardaí.

The committee chair Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin hopes today's meeting will encourage Drew Harris to introduce a new culture that is more open and accountable.

Digital Desk


