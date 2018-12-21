Large trawlers to be banned from waters within 6 miles of Irish coast

Large fishing boats are to be banned from trawling within six nautical miles of the Irish coast.

The measures are aimed at reducing the impact of trawling on the marine environment and to provide better economic opportunities for smaller vessels.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, decided yesterday the trawling ban will come into effect in 12 months' time.

It will affect around 160 trawlers among the country's near 1,990-registered fishing boats. The restrictions, coming into effect in January 2020, will apply to vessels over 18 metres.

The Irish Fish Producers Organisation chief executive, Francis O'Donnell, claimed the decision will be problematic for older 18m-plus vessels with smaller engine power.

The IFPO also warned that the restrictions presented a safety issue for some older trawlers:

We advised Minister Creed against this. It poses very serious safety risks for vessels on the west coast. Six miles from the baselines would mean a vessel from Killybegs would have to steam as far as Co Mayo to fish.

But an inshore fisherman's body said the decision which followed a period of public consultation since April last was a significant boost to smaller vessels.

Alex Crowley of the National Inshore Fisherman’s Association claimed intensive trawling near the coast was a major issue for the smaller boats.

"During bad weather, the smaller boats can’t get out while the larger trawlers continue to operate near the coast. By the time they are finished trawling there is very little left for the smaller boats."

However, under a transition measure, over-18m vessels will continue to be permitted inside six nautical miles to trawl for sprat until 2022.

Meanwhile, Bord Iascaigh Mhara figures show the value of landings for the larger vessels (over 18m) from inside the six nautical-miles (nm) zone is about €5.5m.

Total landings within the 6nm-zone for vessels over 10 metres are 15,000 tonnes compared to 237,000 tonnes outside the zone. The value within the 6nm zone for vessels over 10m is €12m while the value outside is €229m.

More than 900 submissions were received during the consultation period. Minister Creed said there is a compelling case for excluding trawling by large vessels in coastal waters inside six nautical miles:

I am satisfied that there are sufficient fishing opportunities for these vessels outside of six nautical miles.

"These actions will provide wider ecosystem benefits, including for nursery areas and juvenile fish stocks."