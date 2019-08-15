Landing gear fire forces jet evacuation at Shannon Airport

Operations have been brought to a standstill at Shannon Airport after a passenger jet had to be evacuated on the runway this morning.

Air traffic controllers noticed smoke coming from the jet’s right side landing gear as it taxied along the runway.

It’s understood that the Omni Air International jet Boeing 767-300 just was about to depart when the crew had to return to the terminal. Omni Air International is a civilian airline that transports personnel for the United State’s military.

While the aircraft was taxiing along the runway smoke was spotted by air traffic controllers who quickly alerted the flight crew.

It was first thought that the smoke was coming from the braking system so the flight crew decided to stop on the runway and request a tug tow the jet back to its parking stand.

Soon afterwards, air traffic controllers called the flight crew again and instructed them to evacuate their aircraft as a fire could now been seen in the left side landing gear.

The crew brought their aircraft to a stop on the runway while passengers and crew quickly left the jet via two emergency slides on the right side of the plane.

In the meantime airport fire crews were scrambled to deal with the incident and quickly extinguished the fire.

As as result, the only operational runway at Shannon has been closed with just one inbound cargo flight being forced to divert to Dublin so far. All operations have since been suspended.

In a twitter post, the airport said: “Due to an incident at the airport all flights have been temporarily suspended.”

An updated post later confirmed: “We can confirm that an incident has occurred at Shannon Airport involving a Boeing 763 aircraft. Emergency services are in attendance. All passengers and crew have disembarked. Airport operations temporarily suspended.”