News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

‘Lack of school principals is a crisis in eduction system’

‘Lack of school principals is a crisis in eduction system’
Education Minister Joe McHugh
By Jess Casey
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 12:00 AM

The next crisis facing the Irish education system will be a shortage of school principals due to the impact of their “ever expanding” workload, it has been warned.

The retention of school leaders has become a significant issue amidst recruitment difficulties within the teaching sector, according to Kieran Golden, president of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD).

“There are too few applicants for the position of principal, and we cannot ignore this,” Mr Golden said.

“We need to take serious notice of the impact of an ever-expanding workload on the welfare of our school leaders.”

Mr Golden made his comments ahead of the NAPD annual conference which opens in Kilkenny today.

To help alleviate principals’ workload, the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals is now calling for allocations of additional principal and clerical staff posts to be based on an incremental sliding scale.

Currently, such posts have a cut-off point, which does not take into account the wider context of a school, according to the group.

More than 600 principals and deputy principals are expected to attend the two-day NAPD conference, with Education Minister Joe McHugh due to make an address tomorrow morning.

READ MORE

22 people arrested during planned searches in Kilkenny and Carlow

National director of the NAPD Clive Byrne said: “The conference comes at a time where the education system is coming under increasing strain due to a growing student population and the need for parallel Government investment.”

“For example, while Budget 2020 was, on balance, received as a positive Budget for education, the provision of 150 new mainstream teaching posts will have little impact on Ireland’s growing student-teacher ratios.”

Despite challenges, the second-level education system has adapted, Mr Byrne added.

“Many schools have successfully rolled out physical education as a Leaving Certificate subject and many more have embedded computer education within our curriculum.

“With increased funding, we will be able to implement these changes nationally in due course.

"However, we are currently a considerable distance away from making this happen.”

The NAPD conference is expected to focus on school management, GDPR and new technologies.

READ MORE

Trump: Turkey-Syria-Kurds face-off is not America’s fight

More on this topic

ASTI: Schools need a reforms ‘breather’ASTI: Schools need a reforms ‘breather’

Limerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological UniversityLimerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological University

Colm O'Regan: Maths - What do you think of when you see the word?Colm O'Regan: Maths - What do you think of when you see the word?

Online tutoring service aiming to help families who can't afford grinds to scale up operationsOnline tutoring service aiming to help families who can't afford grinds to scale up operations


TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

€70,000 worth of heroin seized at Dublin Airport€70,000 worth of heroin seized at Dublin Airport

Girl, 12, who suffered migraines years after wheelchair lift struck her car headrest in accident is awarded €60kGirl, 12, who suffered migraines years after wheelchair lift struck her car headrest in accident is awarded €60k

'He climbed on top of me while I was driving' - Taxi driver talks about how she was assaulted by four men'He climbed on top of me while I was driving' - Taxi driver talks about how she was assaulted by four men

Fine Gael to promise tax cuts as part of next election campaignFine Gael to promise tax cuts as part of next election campaign


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNamee.The Menu: All the food news of the week

Though the Killarney tourism sector has been at it for the bones of 150 years or more, operating with an innate skill and efficiency that is compelling to observe, its food offering has tended to play it safe in the teeth of a largely conservative visiting clientele, top-heavy with ageing Americans.Restaurant Review: Mallarkey, Killarney

We know porridge is one of the best ways to start the day but being virtuous day in, day out can be boring.The Shape I'm In: Food blogger Indy Power

Timmy Creed is an actor and writer from Bishopstown in Cork.A Question of Taste: Timmy Creed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »