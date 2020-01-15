News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Labour claims Fine Gael's spending promise 'lacks ambition'

Labour claims Fine Gael's spending promise 'lacks ambition'
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 07:16 PM

Labour Leader Brendan Howlin said Fine Gael's promise to spend an extra €11bn out to 2025 “lacks ambition,” saying the country can afford to spend an extra €17.5bn.

Speaking at the defunct Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend in Dublin alongside candidate Kevin Humphries, Mr Howlin said tax cuts should be set aside in order to deliver quality public services.

Responding to questions from the Irish Examiner, Mr Howlin said: “Fine Gael are saying that they would spend somewhere between €1.5bn and €2.5bn between taxes, tax cuts and expenditure per year.

We believe that you can be much more ambitious than that. We will be saying that we can afford to spend somewhere between €2.9 and €3.4bn a year.

"That's transformative,” he said.

“We can actually solve the problems that beset ordinary working people right now, with that sort of investment. We can't afford tax cuts as Fine Gael are promising. People want a health service that they can depend on,” he said.

The most recent Department of Finance figures indicates that even in the most conservative terms, there is expected growth of between 2.5% and 3% for the next five years.

Mr Howlin said the Labour Party in Government would seek to deliver 80,000 social and affordable homes at a cost of €16bn over the lifetime of a Government.

“We will have the resources to solve those problems. we have the determination as well,” he said.

He reiterated his concern about entering government with Sinn Féin but said Mary Lou McDonald's party have robbed their policies.

“I have real difficulties about going into government with Sinn Féin.

"And it's not because of their policies, but it's because I genuinely am concerned, that the real leadership, it is not the visible leadership that we see. But there are still people pulling the strings that we don't see.

"That's become evident in many of the utterances of recent time so that would be a worry for me in any arrangement,” he said.

READ MORE

Fianna Fáil strategy fuels speculation of deal with Healy-Rae brothers

More on this topic

Fianna Fáil strategy fuels speculation of deal with Healy-Rae brothersFianna Fáil strategy fuels speculation of deal with Healy-Rae brothers

Fianna Fáil fields 26 female candidates out of 82Fianna Fáil fields 26 female candidates out of 82

Election 2020: First blood to Micheál, and he didn’t even have to work particularly hard for itElection 2020: First blood to Micheál, and he didn’t even have to work particularly hard for it

Taoiseach confronted about insurance and childcare costs as Fine Gael campaign starts in CavanTaoiseach confronted about insurance and childcare costs as Fine Gael campaign starts in Cavan


politicselectionLabour Partyelection 2020TOPIC: Election 2020