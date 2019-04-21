NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Krispy Kreme searching for new Dublin city centre location

Queues outside Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown when the store first opened.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 21, 2019 - 11:43 AM

Doughnut company Krispy Kreme is on the hunt for a new location in Ireland.

The Sunday Business Post quotes sources in the commercial property industry who have said that the company is eyeing up new premises in Dublin city centre.

It comes just over six months after the US doughnut titan opened its first Irish store in Blanchardstown.

The store's 24-hour drive-thru caused some controversy amongst locals, however, as the store received complaints about late-night noise disruption.

Customers were asked to stop beeping their horns as they waited in line late at night.

People living near the Krispy Kreme said that the noise kept them awake at night.

Video via Kasia Zablotna

The store's opening which was "beyond initial expectations", later forced Krispy Kreme to close its 24-hour drive-thru and deploy a Traffic Management Action Team.

The store now opens at 6.30am until 12am.

Country set for continued warm weather over Bank Holiday weekend

Krispy Kreme

