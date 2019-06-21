News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner have met Majella Moynihan and apologised

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 21, 2019 - 12:57 PM

The Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner have met with Majella Moynihan to apologise for the treatment she experienced as a member of An Garda Síochána when she became pregnant out of wedlock in 1984.

According to RTÉ, the meeting between Ms Moynihan, Minister Charlie Flanagan and Commissioner Drew Harris happened yesterday afternoon at Garda Headquarters.

Ms Moynihan's solicitor said that she received "sincere apologies" from the commissioner and minister, and was grateful.

RTÉ are reporting that no further meetings have been planned at this stage but both men would be open to further discussions if requested.

