NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Judgment reserved in Frank McNamara/Theresa Lowe personal insolvency application

File photo of Frank McNamara.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, May 27, 2019 - 03:59 PM

A High Court judge has reserved judgment in a personal insolvency application by musician Frank McNamara and his barrister wife Theresa Lowe.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald said he won't give his decision before July as he has "to make sense" of the personal insolvency legislation which had been "drafted in an unhelpful way".

It followed the second day of legal submissions in the case in which the couple seek court approval for an arrangement to assist them in dealing with debts of €3.7m.

The couple's lawyer urged the court to approve the arrangement while it is opposed by the main creditor, the fund Tanager DAC.

Mr McNamara (aged 59) worked as musical director on the Late Late Show for 20 years while Ms Lowe (aged 56), was a TV presenter before she going on to qualify as a barrister.

The court heard they remortgaged and sold properties in an attempt to escape what they saw as temporary financial difficulties.

Their main asset is their home in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, which they say is worth around half a million but on which they owed almost €2.3m.

READ MORE

Judge orders sisters who attacked woman in front of her baby to complete community service

In final submissions today, Keith Farry BL, for the couple, said in the personal insolvency arrangement, only the Revenue Commissioners would be doing better than Tanager. However, the Revenue was owed just €12,000, representing a small figure in the overall debt situation.

Tanager would do far worse in a bankruptcy arrangement than under personal insolvency. It would “win the battle but lose the war” by preventing the arrangement, he said.

Rudi Neuman Shanahan BL, for Tanager, urged that the personal insolvency applications of both Mr McNamara and his wife should fail.

More on this topic

Judge orders sisters who attacked woman in front of her baby to complete community service

Dublin man pleads guilty to conspiring to murder man in Dublin

Real IRA leader Seamus McGrane has died in prison

Drunk man broke windscreen with bottle

Frank McNamaracourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

#Elections2019: Sinn Féin 'in trouble' if general election is called, MEP candidate says

#Elections2019: Gogglebox star becomes first migrant Councillor in Meath

Eamon Ryan outlines Green Party's key demands for potential coalition partners

#Elections 2019: Cork rejects directly elected mayor


Lifestyle

Global vision from Foynes Island

Mystery of Barbary ape at Eamhain Mhacha

Watch for dragonfly survey

Put-upon ravens harangued by the noisy neighbours

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »