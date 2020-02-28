Judge welcomes new Medical Council safeguards around medical staff registrations

The president of the High Court has welcomed the Medical Council's introduction of safeguards to address “defective” procedures which lead to a mental health service employing a doctor without knowing he had undertaken some years earlier not to practise medicine due to concerns over possible misuse of controlled drugs.

Dr Syed Haris Zubair, who had given his undertaking in 2016, was employed by Donegal Mental Health Services from March 2019 until his contact was ended in July 2019.

When suspending the doctor last November, Mr Justice Peter Kelly expressed serious concerns members of the public or prospective employers had no way of knowing, from registration details on the council's website or elsewhere, of the undertaking.

He said Dr Zubair was able to obtain employment by producing his certificate of registration obtained by him earlier this year after giving a "patently untrue" answer he was not subject of an undertaking.

The council said a review was underway and noted a "tension" between its obligations and its health committee's wish to ensure doctors with substance abuse or other issues would self-report and engage, involving confidentiality issues.

The court was also told there was no actual evidence as of yet concerning the extent of Dr Zubair's substance or behavioural issues but he should not have been left in a "twilight" zone for so long since the May 2016 undertaking.

When the matter returned to court on Friday, J.P. McDowell, solicitor for the council, outlined the steps taken to address the concerns as set out by council president Dr Rita Doyle in an affidavit.

The judge said he was satisfied the new safeguards will ensure the public are protected in their dealings with the medical profession and he also continued orders suspending the doctor, who was not in court and not represented.

In her affidavit, Dr Doyle said the council and its health committee believe the additional safeguards will allow the committee continue its important work of allowing medical practitioners suffering from health issues to seek appropriate support and treatment while also ensuring the public are not placed at risk.

If a doctor refuses to proceed in line with the safeguards, the committee will refer the matter to the council for the purpose of considering whether to make a complaint and/or to apply to the court for an order suspending that doctor's registration.

She had previously outlined, where a doctor is considered to pose an immediate risk to patients, the committee will refer the matter to the council to consider whether to make a complaint and/or to apply to the High Court for an order suspending the doctor.

Where the committee believes a medical practitioner engaging with it, while not necessarily posing an immediate risk to patients, should be requested not to practise medicine for reasons including to enable them address their health condition, it will ask the doctor to choose one of two options.

Those will lead to a doctor either not been registered until the committee is satisfied with their state of health or been registered with a note stating they are subject to an undertaking.

Dr Zubair, aged in his forties, qualified in Pakistan, was first registered here in 2007 and was employed from March 2019 by Donegal Mental Health Services (DMHS), based at the child and family mental health services, until his contract was ended last July. A complaint in late August 2019 alleged he wrongly used headed notepaper from the DMHS to write prescriptions that month for controlled drugs for a person unknown to the service and with his last known address.

Previously, in May 2016, Dr Zubair was referred by the Galway/Roscommon mental health service to the health committee over significant concerns about his professional performance while working there for a time in 2015. It was alleged he was intoxicated or under the influence of substances while on duty in a hospital acute psychiatric unit and the incident was not isolated.

In late May 2016, he gave an undertaking to the health committee not to practice medicine here until released by the committee from that undertaking. In August 2017, he told the committee he was in Pakistan and would not be starting any clinical work in Ireland before appearing before it.