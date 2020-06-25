News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Judge warns Kerry man, 47, not to interact with any sex workers

By Anne Lucey
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 09:43 PM

A judge has told a 47-year-old Kerry man he is not to communicate or “ interact directly or indirectly” with any persons who advertise or provide sexual services.

The man was before the District court in Tralee yesterday, charged with the sexual assault and with common assault of a woman in an apartment location in Killarney town centre.

The woman was not named in court.

The alleged offences occurred on a date in May less than a week after the pandemic limit on exercise was extended from 2km to 5km.

Detective Garda David Kenny gave evidence of arresting the man on the night of June 21 in a Kerry garda station. The accused man was arrested at 11pm, and later charged with two offences at a premises on May 11 last.

After caution the man replied “I don’t know what to say. It never happened.” 

To the second charge the man said: “It never happened. I never assaulted anyone”, Det Garda Kenny said.

There were no objections to bail and Sergeant Miriam Mulhall Nolan said they were awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the DPP.

The sergeant sought the accused be remanded on conditions to a Killarney District court in July, sitting in Tralee.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell sought that his client’s attendance not be required on the date and this was granted.

Mr O’Connell assured the court his client would have no contact with sexual agencies in the meantime and would fully comply with this bail condition agreed with gardaí.

Judge David Waters agreeing to bail, ordered there must be no contact direct or indirect with any potential witness.

The judge also ordered: “He is not to communicate or interact directly or indirectly with any persons who advertise or provide sexual services.” 

Judge Waters remanded the 47-year-old on bail on his own bond. There was an application for legal aid and no objection and the legal aid was granted.

Nothing was to be published that would tend to identify victims, Judge Waters said.

