News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judge orders 'false and misleading' injury claim by Dublin taxi driver be considered for prosecution

Judge orders 'false and misleading' injury claim by Dublin taxi driver be considered for prosecution
File photo.
By Simone Smith
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 12:27 PM

A judge has directed that the facts relating to a personal injuries claim by a taxi driver be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions Claire Loftus for her consideration.

Judge James O’ Donohoe told Chris Nwachukwu of Brega, Hamlet Lane, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, that he had misled solicitors and wasted the court’s time in his €60,000 damages claim for personal injuries arising from a traffic accident.

Barrister Shane English, counsel for the defendant Ms Katarina Paucova of Castlegate Way, Adamstown, Lucan, Dublin 22, told the Circuit Civil Court that all invoices submitted by Nwachukwu in relation to alleged expenses all pre-dated the accident.

Mr English, who appeared with Newman Solicitors, said Mr Nwachukwu had submitted invoices totalling €1,279 to the court in respect of physio he had received and a sensor replacement installed in his car.

Counsel said the receipts submitted by Mr Nwachukwu had been from dates before the accident involving Ms Paucova on October 10, 2015. The court heard Nwachukwu had been involved in a number of previous car crashes.

Mr English told the court that Nwachukwu had a total of four damages claims from car crashes and that two had pre-dated his claim against Ms Paucova.

He said the one currently before the court had been in relation to a side impact collision, yet Mr Nwachukwu had submitted receipts for a sensor replacement in his car.

Mr English asked Judge O’Donohoe to dismiss the case on the basis that MrNwachukwu had submitted false and misleading evidence to the court.

Barrister John Nolan, counsel for Nwachukwu, told Judge O’ Donohoe that he would not have taken on his client’s case had he been aware of the information that had come to light during the trial.

Judge O’ Donohoe said Mr Nwachukwu had not appeared to understand the seriousness of his situation.

Dismissing the €60,000 claim Judge O’Donohoe told Nwachukwu he was awarding costs against him and was going to send details of his case to the Director of Public Prosecutions immediately.

READ MORE

'Climate disruption is the biggest challenge facing this generation' - Ireland to reduce gas emissions by just 1% next year

More on this topic

Mum-of-three stole €27k after taking 82-year-old Donegal woman's bank cardMum-of-three stole €27k after taking 82-year-old Donegal woman's bank card

Man, 24, jailed in Sheffield over remote-controlled vehicle bomb plotMan, 24, jailed in Sheffield over remote-controlled vehicle bomb plot

No jail time for grieving father who obstructed gardaí gathering horsesNo jail time for grieving father who obstructed gardaí gathering horses

Physiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pubPhysiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pub

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Micheál Martin: Boris Johnson's appointment raises 'enormous fears' for UK-Irish relations Micheál Martin: Boris Johnson's appointment raises 'enormous fears' for UK-Irish relations

Physiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pubPhysiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pub

Tesco recalling four own brand drinks due to fermentationTesco recalling four own brand drinks due to fermentation

FAI claims legal privilege for sections of documentsFAI claims legal privilege for sections of documents


Lifestyle

Homemade ice pops are handy for many reasons, they refresh on a warm day, but also you know exactly what is in them; no strange colourings or preservatives.Michelle Darmody's home made ice pops

Sometimes travel can be more about the journey than the destination, as Caroline Hennessy and her family discovered when they took a 13-hour overnight journey from San Sebastián to Lisbon to check out the Trenhotel experienceTravelling by train in Europe - with kids

The Great Hack looks at the implications of the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, writes Laura Harding.When tech firms go bad: Netflix's new documentary on Cambridge Analytica / Facebook scandal

Often hailed as one of the greatest animated films ever made, The Lion King has a special place in the hearts of generations of children.New King of the jungle: The director behind The Lion King remake

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »