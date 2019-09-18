News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jack O'Connor withdraws name from Labour ticket in Wicklow

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 03:54 PM

Former SIPTU General President Jack O'Connor has withdrawn his name from the Labour Party ticket in Wicklow for the upcoming General Election.

New councillor Paul O Brien, based in Wicklow town, will now put his name forward.

The Labour Party Constituency Executive decided at a meeting on Tuesday to recommend that Mr O’Brien should replace Mr O’Connor as their candidate for the next General Election.

The decision was made on the proposal of Jack O’Connor himself, the Labour Party said.

Explaining his decision to stand down, Mr O'Connor said the time has come for a new generation to take up the mantle.

Commenting on the decision Jack O Connor said it is important to take the next step by offering the people a local person who they have already endorsed at the ballot box, as a candidate for the General Election.

Mr O'Brien paid tribute to Mr O'Connor.

“Our Executive Committee yesterday evening decided to endorse Jack’s proposal to recommend that I would replace him as our party’s candidate for Wicklow in the next General Election. Therefore, I will be seeking the nomination at a selection convention,” he said.

“Jack O Connor made it clear from the very outset of his involvement here in Wicklow, both at Constituency Council meetings and in various media interviews etc, that he would only accept the nomination if no one from the local Labour Party organisation was prepared to contest,” he added.

“Jack played an important role in the progress we have made, but he is strongly of the view that as we now have two elected Councillors, we should offer the people a candidate who is from the County and who they have already endorsed at the ballot box,” he added.

The plan now is to hold a selection convention as soon as possible.

