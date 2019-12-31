News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish Water's plans to charge for wasted water on hold until 2022

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 02:37 PM

Irish Water's plans to charge households who waste water have been put on hold until 2022 at the earliest.

The charge was due to come in to effect next year, four years after the original legislation was passed allowing it.

However, questions have been asked over the utility's ability to fairly charge customers, given the number of leaks in the system and number of homes which still aren't metered.

Irish Water said it instead plans to write those identified as over users and advise them on ways to reduce their consumption.

TOPIC: Irish Water

