Irish man dies after suddenly becoming unwell in Egypt

Martin ‘Murt’ Flynn.
By Sarah Slater
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 02:47 PM

An Irish diving enthusiast has died while out in Egypt after suddenly becoming unwell.

Martin ‘Murt’ Flynn, from Tullow, Co. Carlow, was part of a diving expedition which traveled out to Sharm El Sheikh with the Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club during the week.

His family-run Flynn’s Foodhall and service station in Tullow took to their Facebook page last night to announce his sudden passing.

They said the 45-year-old had been having “the time of his life” on the trip when he suddenly took ill.

“We thank everyone for their kind words and prayers over the last few days. May Murt Rest in Peace. Ray.”

It is understood from sources involved with the Club that Mr Flynn may have died as a result of some type of an insect bite.

In a statement, the Club said: “Kilkenny Sub Aqua club are devastated by the loss of their friend and club-mate Martin Flynn on a club holiday to Egypt.

“Our sympathies and condolences go to his family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”.

Hundreds of people took the Flynn’s Facebook page to express their shock at the news.

One friend posted: “I'm sitting here in new York only after hearing the tragic news of Murt Flynn’s passing. To say I'm shocked is an understatement. Only spoke on Friday last about his up coming holiday, and mine, only goes to show tomorrow is never promised. RIP Murt.”

Another added: “Murt was a gentleman who had a heart of gold. He was a good guy and always had a smile for everyone and made sure to have a little chat too.”

Efforts are being made to have Mr Flynn’s remains released by authorities in Egypt to relatives. Funeral arrangements are due to announced in the coming days.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has an Embassy in Cairo and an official based in Dublin said: “The Department stands ready to provide Consular assistance if requested.”

